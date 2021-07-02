Biden picks UPenn president for Germany ambassador

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann to serve as U.S. ambassador to Germany. Gutmann has served since 2004 as president of the Ivy League university in Philadelphia where Biden had established a foreign policy center following his vice presidency. She is the first U.S. ambassador pick to a Group of Seven nation. Her nomination was announced less than two weeks before German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to make a final visit to the White House. Merkel is scheduled to leave office following German parliamentary elections scheduled for September.