Belarus leader says alleged foreign-backed plots thwarted

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko says his government has thwarted a series of purported Western-backed plots, and ordered the border with Ukraine fully closed over alleged weapons smuggling. Lukashenko claimed Friday that Western-backed saboteurs had allegedly plotted to blow up a Russian military communications in Vileyka, but their plans were derailed by the Belarusian authorities. Lukashenko, who has faced months of protests against his rule, also charged that his foes were planning to set fire to lumber equipment and mutilate or kill a pro-government TV journalist. He said that weapons and other materials for the purported acts of sabotage were smuggled across the border with Ukraine.