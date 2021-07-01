US official: EU expansion delays are helping West’s rivals

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A top U.S. diplomat for Europe says delays in European Union accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia are helping adversaries of the West advance their geopolitical ambitions. Matthew Palmer, a deputy assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia, told a conference in the resort town of Ohrid in North Macedonia that rivals continue to “aggressively seek to undermine U.S.-EU credibility” in the region. North Macedonia’s EU accession effort has been held up by a dispute with neighboring Bulgaria over the origin of the country’s language — a spat that has also indirectly affected Albania’s push to join the bloc.