Turkey officially withdraws from treaty protecting women

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey has formally withdrawn from a landmark international treaty protecting women from violence. Hundreds of women protested the decision later Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted it won’t be a step backwards for women as he announced a new government action plan. He ended the country’s participation in the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention through a surprise overnight decree in March, prompting condemnation from women’s rights groups and western countries. A court appeal to stop the withdrawal was rejected this week. Amnesty International called Turkey’s withdrawal “shameful” in a statement.