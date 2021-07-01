Skip to Content

Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges

6:34 am AP - National News
Allen Howard Weisselberg, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of The Trump Organization, Photo Date: Undated
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, Photo Date: November 26, 2020

The Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer has surrendered to authorities ahead of an expected court appearance on the first criminal indictment in a two-year investigation into business practices at Donald Trump’s company. Allen Weisselberg was photographed walking into the the complex that houses criminal courts and the Manhattan district attorney’s office at around 6:20 a.m. Thursday. New York prosecutors were expected to announce an indictment accusing Weisselberg and the company of tax crimes related to fringe benefits for employees. The Trump Organization issued a statement defending Weisselberg, saying prosecutors were using him as “a pawn in a scorched-earth attempt to harm the former president.”

Associated Press

