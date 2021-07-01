Russia launches booster shots amid soaring infections

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian health authorities have launched booster vaccination for those who had been sick with COVID-19 or immunized more than six months ago, an effort that comes amid a surge in new infections and deaths. Moscow health authorities on Thursday started offering booster shots with the domestically produced, two-shot Sputnik V vaccine and its one-shot Sputnik Light version. Other Russian regions are also starting to offer booster shots. The move comes as Russia has faced a surge in infections, with over 20,000 new COVID-19 infections daily since last Thursday. That’s more than double the average in early June. It recorded 672 deaths Thursday. That’s the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic.