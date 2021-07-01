Robinhood wants customers to get big chunk of shares in IPO

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood, the trading app that’s empowered a new generation of investors, wants to sell a big chunk of its stock to those customers when it goes public, instead of just the big professional funds that usually get first dibs. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday, Robinhood also said that its revenue soared 309% at the start of the year and that cryptocurrencies are becoming a much bigger part of its customers’ portfolios. It’s preparing to sell its own stock on the Nasdaq for the first time under the symbol HOOD.