Atlanta police ID wounded officer and man they say shot him

ATLANTA (AP) — State law enforcement officials have identified the man who they say opened fire on two Atlanta police officers as their elevator opened on the eighth floor of an apartment building. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 29-year-old Joseph Lee Humbles of Atlanta was killed when the officers returned fire Wednesday. Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant says Officer Khuong Thai was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the face and shoulder. Bryant says another officer was hurt in a traffic crash while responding to the scene. He’s also in stable condition.