Philippine villagers fear twin perils: Volcano and COVID-19

LAUREL, Philippines (AP) — Thousands of people are being evacuated from villages around a rumbling volcano near the Philippine capital. Taal Volcano blasted a dark gray plume of steam and ash into the sky on Thursday and has had smaller emissions since. Officials said Friday they faced another dilemma of ensuring emergency shelters will not become epicenters of COVID-19 infections. Volcanologists said it was too early to know if the volcanic unrest will lead to a full-blown eruption. The preemptive evacuations that began late Thursday involved residents in five high-risk villages. Disaster response officials say more than 14,000 people may have to be moved temporarily.