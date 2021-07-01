Nebraska man charged in fatal shooting of wife of 57 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man is facing murder charges after telling police he shot his wife, who had Alzheimer’s disease, because he was struggling to care for her. Prosecutors upgraded the charges against John Kotopka to first-degree murder Wednesday following the killing last week of his 78-year-old wife Janet at their home in Lincoln. He was originally charged with assault. Court documents say Janet Kotopka was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease about two years ago and her health had deteriorated significantly. John Kotopka told investigators he was “exhausted and couldn’t take care of her any longer.” Kotopka’s attorney John Berry has declined to comment on details of the case.