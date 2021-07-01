Indonesia holds mass vaccination to scale up virus fight

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of Indonesians have lined up at a sports stadium to receive a COVID-19 vaccine dose in a one-day, mass vaccination event that’s part of a push to dramatically scale up the nation’s virus fight as hospitals fill with sick patients. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo announced new community restrictions and the mobilization of the National Police and other resources to combat the surging infections. The efforts follow a warning earlier this week from the Red Cross that Indonesia is “on the edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe” and urgently needs to increase medical care, testing and vaccinations.