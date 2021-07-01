Navy ditches futuristic railgun, eyes hypersonic missiles

BATH, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Navy has pulled the plug on research on a futuristic weapon that fires projectiles at up to seven times the speed of sound using electricity. The Navy has spent more than a decade developing the electromagnetic railgun and once considered putting them the stealthy new Zumwalt-class destroyers built at Bath Iron Works. A Navy spokesperson says the decision frees up resources for hypersonic missiles, laser systems and electronic warfare systems. The Department of Defense has turned its attention to hypersonic missiles to keep up with China and Russia.