Xi warns China won’t be bullied at Communist Party centenary

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that anyone who tries to bully China “will face broken heads and bloodshed.” That came Thursday in a defiant speech hailing the country’s rise that elicited loud cheers from a carefully chosen crowd at a celebration of the centenary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party. Xi appeared to be hitting back at the U.S. and others that have criticized the rising power’s trade and technology polices, military expansion and human rights record. The unusually forceful language also seemed aimed at revving up and playing to a domestic audience. The rally in some ways recalled the mass events held by Mao Zedong, communist China’s founding leader.