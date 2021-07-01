Federal executions halted; Garland orders protocols reviewed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is halting federal executions after a historic use of capital punishment by the Trump administration, which carried out 13 executions in six months. Attorney General Merrick Garland says he is imposing a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department conducts a review of its policies and procedures. Donald Trump’s Justice Department resumed federal executions in July, following a 17-year hiatus. No president in more than 120 years had overseen as many federal executions. President Joe Biden has said he opposes the death penalty and his team vowed that he would take action to stop its use while in office.