F-16 collides with building at Dutch air base before takeoff

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Defense authorities say that a Belgian F-16 fighter jet collided with a building at a Dutch airbase as it prepared to take off, injuring two people. Belgium’s defense ministry says in a statement that the incident happened at the start of an F-16 mission Thursday morning and “the pilot had to use his ejector seat.” The Dutch air force tweeted that there was no fire or explosion following the incident at Leeuwarden military airbase. The air force says the cause of the incident is unclear and is being investigated. Further details were not immediately available.