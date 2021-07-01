Wall Street hits another record; energy stocks, banks gain

Stocks ended broadly higher Thursday, adding to the gains that helped the market close out its best first half of a year since the dotcom bubble. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% and posted its fourth-consecutive record high. Investors have been encouraged by data that show the economy continues its recovery from the pandemic. The latest weekly unemployment report showed the lowest number of claims for unemployment benefits since the pandemic walloped the economy. The highly anticipated jobs report for June comes out Friday. Oil rose more than 2%, giving a boost to energy companies. Bond yields edged higher and helped lift bank stocks.