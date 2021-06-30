University trustees to vote on Nikole Hannah-Jones’ tenure

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Trustees at the flagship school of North Carolina’s public university system are holding a special meeting during which they’re expected to vote on the issue of tenure for investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. The board of trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill meets Wednesday, but the school’s announcement only said the board would go into closed session. NC Policy Watch reported based on sources that a tenure vote will be held. The meeting comes a day before Hannah-Jones was to start work at the UNC school of journalism and media before she announced last week that she would not report for work without tenure. Hannah-Jones is a key architect of The 1619 Project for The New York Times Magazine that explored the bitter legacy of racism.