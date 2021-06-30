Swiss propose US-made F-35 fighters for air force renewal

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s executive branch wants the Alpine country to buy three dozen advanced fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, choosing the U.S. manufacturer over domestic rival Boeing and two European defense contractors. The contract would be worth more than 15.5 billion Swiss francs ($16.75 billion) over three decades. The executive Federal Council decided it will advise parliament to purchase the 36 F-35A fighters from Lockheed Martin. The council also wants to buy five Patriot ground-based air-defense system units from U.S. contractor Raytheon, for another 3.6 billion francs, over 30 years.