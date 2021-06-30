Study: Newspaper circulation revenue surpasses advertising

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in 2020, the newspaper industry earned more money from circulation than advertising. That’s from the Pew Research Center, which is revealing news media trends through a series of reports this summer. The revenue change isn’t exactly good news: money earned through print or digital subscriptions is roughly the same as it was in 2006. Yet in the same period, ad revenue has plummeted from $49.3 billion to $8.8 billion last year. Pew also said newspaper newsroom employment is less than half what it was in 2006, and the median pay for editors and reporters has dropped over the past eight years.