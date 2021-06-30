Stories of survival keep hope alive as rescuers race clock

Stories of survival are kindling hopes that rescuers may find more people alive within the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo tower in Surfside, Florida. Finding survivors is critical in the early days of a disaster, but the right conditions could help some victims endure. For 17 days, a woman in Bangladesh survived under heaps of debris after an eight-story garment factory collapsed eight years ago. In Haiti, a teenager held on for 15 days in a house destroyed by a powerful earthquake. But rescuers in Florida are racing time to find anyone who might still be alive after more than six days of searching.