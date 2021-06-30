Putin hopes that Russia could avoid new lockdown

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced hope that the country could avoid a nationwide lockdown amid a surge of new infections. Putin was speaking in a live call-in show Wednesday. He said that decisions by local authorities in a number of regions who made vaccination mandatory for some workers should help contain the new wave of infections and avoid a lockdown. Russia has struggled to cope with a surge in infections and deaths in recent weeks amid rather slow vaccination rates. Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a new daily record Wednesday, with authorities reporting 669 new deaths. Russia has been registering over 20,000 new coronavirus cases and around 600 deaths every day since last Thursday. Officials said 21,042 new infections were recorded Wednesday.