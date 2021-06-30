Pope to meet with Canada Indigenous amid demands for apology

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has agreed to meet in December with Indigenous survivors of Canada’s notorious residential schools. The meeting comes amid calls for a papal apology for Catholic Church’s role in the abuse and deaths of thousands of native children. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said Francis had invited the delegations to the Vatican and would meet separately with three groups, First Nations, Metis and Inuit, during their Dec. 17-20 visit. The pope will then preside over a final audience with all three groups Dec. 20. The Vatican didn’t confirm the visit Wednesday, but the Holy See’s in-house news portal reported on the bishops’ statement.