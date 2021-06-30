Migrant boat flips off Italy as rescuers near; 7 dead

ROME (AP) — Italy’s coast guard says it has recovered seven bodies from a migrant boat that overturned just as rescue crews were arriving. Another 46 people were rescued Wednesday and the search is continuing for any others. An estimated 60 people were packed onto the 8-meter (25-foot) boat. The coast guard says two of its ships had responded to a distress call from a migrant boat 7 miles off the Sicilian island of Lampedusa. A statement says that as the rescuers neared, the passengers “suddenly shifted” their positions, likely causing the boat to flip. Lampedusa is closer to Africa than to the Italian mainland. It is one of the main destinations of Libyan-based human traffickers.