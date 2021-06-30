Mexico’s richest man to rebuild, pay for collapsed subway

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s richest man has pledged to pay for rebuilding a segment of a Mexico City subway line that collapsed on May, killing 26 people. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that telecom and construction magnate Carlos Slim has promised to pay for the rebuilding out of his own pocket and have it back in service in a year. One of Slim’s companies largely built the troubled section, and Slim has denied there were construction defects. But a study by an outside certification company cited poor welds in studs that joined steel support beams to a concrete layer supporting the track bed.