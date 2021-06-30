Man with 13-year-old shot by police enters not-guilty plea

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who was allegedly with a 13-year-old shortly before the child was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer has pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges. Ruben Roman was indicted in May on three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of recklessly discharging a firearm. Surveillance video released by a police oversight agency show the 21-year-old Roman shooting at a passing vehicle the morning of March 29, while Adam Toledo stood near to him. Prosecutors say Roman fled the area with Toledo shortly afterward, with officers pursuing them into an alley. Roman was arrested first. Toledo kept running and was shot to death by Officer Eric Stillman.