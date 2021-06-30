Judge blocks Florida law aimed at punishing social media

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a new law in Florida that sought to punish large social media businesses like Facebook and Twitter if they remove content or ban politicians. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle on Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction stopping the new law from being enforced. The law was supposed to take effect on Thursday. It enabled the state to fine large social media companies $250,000 a day if they remove an account of a statewide political candidate, and $25,000 a day if they remove an account of someone running for a local office. The judge said parts of the new legislation violate federal law.