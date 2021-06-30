Infrastructure, low tax are priority for V4 leader Hungary

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says that investment and developing infrastructure facilitated by low tax are the main goals for his government as it takes the annual rotating leadership of the Visegrad Group in central Europe on July 1. Orban also spoke out Wednesday against any European plans for relocating migrants and said Hungary was expecting “respect” rather than lessons from other members of the 27-nation European Union for its contribution to the club’s growth. Orban was speaking in Katowice, southern Poland, at a meeting concluding Poland’s presidency of the Visegrad Group, or V4. It’s now going to be taken over by Hungary. The prime ministers of the two other members, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, also attended the meeting.