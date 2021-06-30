EXPLAINER: How bad is the pandemic in North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — After saying for months that it kept the coronavirus at bay, North Korea has come closest to admitting that its anti-virus campaign has been less than perfect. Kim Jong Un’s mention of a great crisis created by a crucial failure in national pandemic measures during a ruling party meeting has triggered outside speculation about how bad the situation in North Korea really is. While experts disagree about the extend of the outbreak, most say that Kim’s remarks are significant enough to warrant a shakeup of Pyongyang’s leadership. Even if it was dealing with an alarming rise in infections, it’s unlikely that the North would admit it. Kim’s comments could also be an appeal for outside help.