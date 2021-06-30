Ethiopia hints at Tigray military move; cease-fire in doubt

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government says its military could re-enter the capital of its embattled Tigray region within weeks, calling into question the unilateral cease-fire it declared in Tigray just days ago. The spokesman for the Tigray emergency task force made Ethiopia’s first public remarks since its soldiers retreated from the Tigray capital and other parts of the region on Monday in a dramatic turn in the nearly eight-month war. The Tigray forces that have retaken key areas after fierce fighting have rejected the cease-fire, telling The Associated Press it was a “sick joke’ and vowing to chase out Ethiopian forces and those of neighboring Eritrea.