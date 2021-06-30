Charles Oakley memoir ‘The Last Enforcer’ to publish in 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Oakley has a memoir coming out next year that includes a brief assist from former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced Wednesday that it will publish Oakley’s “The Last Enforcer” on Feb. 1, 2022. The book will be co-written by longtime NBA writer Frank Isola. Jordan is contributing a foreword. Oakley, a power forward, played for 19 years in the NBA, the first three with Jordan. Gallery Books says Oakley will bring “his signature, unfiltered style to stories about dustups on the court and controversies off it.”