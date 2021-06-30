Author Joy Williams honored by Library of Congress

NEW YORK (AP) — The Library of Congress has awarded a lifetime achievement prize to Joy Williams. The fiction writer is known for her spare prose and dark and incisive vision. Williams is this year’s recipient of the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction. It’s an honor previously given to Toni Morrison, Philip Roth and Don DeLillo among others. The 77-year-old Williams is known for such novels as “State of Grace” and “The Changeling” and story collections such as “The Visiting Privilege.” Her previous awards include the Rea Award for the Short Story, and the Strauss Living Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.