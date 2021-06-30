As wildfires rage, Biden will raise federal firefighter pay

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to temporarily raise federal firefighter pay to ensure that no one fighting wildland fires is making less than $15 per hour. That word comes from a senior administration official. Biden is set to announce plans for the pay raises as he holds a virtual meeting Wednesday with governors from Western states to discuss what’s already shaping up to be a torrid wildfire season. In addition, a huge part of the Northwest is in the midst of one of the worst heat waves to hit the region in recent memory. Biden also plans to announce other moves to help boost wildfire fighting capacity and prevention efforts.