2 Pakistani troops killed in attack on post near Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistani military says militants in Afghanistan fired across the border at a Pakistani army post in a former local Taliban stronghold, killing two soldiers. The cross-border firefight took place in the district of North Waziristan in the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement. It did not say when the attack occurred, but said Pakistani troops responded to the fire appropriately, without elaborating.It was unclear whether there were any militant casualties. The military condemned the continued “use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against” Pakistani troops, saying Pakistan had consistently asked Kabul to ensure effective border control on its side.