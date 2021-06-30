15 killed in Haiti’s capital amid spike in violence

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s national police chief says a shooting rampage down a main street through a neighborhood in the capital killed at least 15 people, including a journalist and a political activist. Police Chief Leon Charles gave no details Wednesday on how many shooters were involved. He says the attack occurred late Tuesday in the Delmas 32 neighborhood just hours after a spokesman for a group of disgruntled police officers known as Fantom 509 was slain in that same area. Charles blames allies of Fantom 509 for the mass killing but hasn’t provided any evidence. There hasn’t been any comment from members of Fantom 509.