Youth of the pandemic revisited: Hopeful, resilient, nervous

The AP recently spoke with young people across the globe who first shared their views of the pandemic in the first half of 2020. They range in age from age 9 to 18. Those who have more freedom — and the few who are already vaccinated — are excited and nervous to be with friends, to go to school and to travel more. Others are frustrated to still be shut in. Overall, they say they’re more resilient, more empathetic. They still have hope. But without fail, each of them fears another pandemic.