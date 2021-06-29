Venomous snake on the loose in North Carolina capital

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A venomous snake is on the loose in the capital of North Carolina. The Raleigh Police Department sent out a notice early Tuesday urging anyone who sees the missing zebra cobra to stay away and 911. They say it could spit and bite if cornered. Police said an animal control officer was called to a home in northwest Raleigh Monday evening after a resident spotted the snake on a porch. But when the officer arrived, the snake had slithered out of sight. Investigators then learned that a zebra cobra was missing from a home in the area.