US proposes to ban air travel between US and Belarus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is proposing sharp restrictions on travel between the U.S. and Belarus. It’s the latest fallout from the forced landing of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident Belarussian journalist. The Transportation Department says the order would bar airlines from selling tickets for travel between the two countries, with possible exceptions for humanitarian or national security reasons. There are no direct passenger flights between the U.S. and Belarus. The move follows the May 23 diversion of a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, so authorities could arrest journalist Raman Pratasevich after the plane landed in Minsk.