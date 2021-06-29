UK policeman sentenced to 8 years for soccer star’s killing

LONDON (AP) — A British police officer has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the killing of Dalian Atkinson, a former professional soccer player who died after being Tasered and kicked in the head. Benjamin Monk was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter after jurors heard he left bootlace imprints on Atkinson’s forehead. Monk, 43, claimed he acted in lawful self-defense as officers tried to subdue former Aston Villa star Atkinson, 48, during an altercation in August 2016. Prosecutors said Monk used a stun gun for 33 seconds against Atkinson — more than six times longer than was standard –and kicked the soccer player at least twice in the head. Atkinson died in the hospital around an hour later.