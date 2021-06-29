Tropical Storm Enrique heads for resorts in southern Baja

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Enrique is losing steam as it heads for the resorts at the southern end of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula after spending the weekend as the first hurricane of eastern Pacific season. Enrique passed by the Cabo Corrientes bulge on Mexico’s southwestern coast during Sunday night, and then began weakening Monday as it moved over the open sea. The storm’s maximum sustained winds were down to 50 mph (85 kph) by early Tuesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says further weakening is expected and Enrique’s center is forecast to move near or over portions of the southern tip of Baja late Tuesday or early Wednesday