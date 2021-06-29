Tragedy becomes personal for Miami-Dade rescue crews

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Search and rescue teams from Miami-Dade have been described as among the best and most experienced in the world. Crews from the department have deployed far beyond their South Florida base — to New York City, where they dug through the rubble of the World Trade Center, and to earthquake-ravaged places like Haiti, Mexico and the Philippines. Perhaps nothing has hit as hard as Thursday’s tragedy at home, when a 12-story condominium collapsed Thursday into a dense pile of concrete and twisted metal — and began a frantic search for the scores of souls buried beneath a fallen wing of the Champlain Towers.