Sweltering heat wave linked to sudden deaths in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police say a sweltering heat wave that has settled over western Canada for several days is believed to be a contributing factor in dozens of sudden-death calls in the Vancouver area. Cpl. Mike Kalanj of Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police says the detachment responded to 25 sudden-death calls in a single 24-hour period starting Monday. The deaths are still under investigation. Temperatures in the Vancouver area reached just under 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius). Environment Canada says the weather system shattered 103 heat records across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon and Northwest Territories on Monday. Those records include a new Canadian high temperature of 118 degrees (47.9 Celsius) set in Lytton, British Columbia.