Recreational marijuana legal to possess, grow in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — It’s now legal to possess recreational marijuana and start growing the plants in New Mexico. The change comes Tuesday, the same day regulators prepared rules for the launch of pot sales next year. The milestone was celebrated by cannabis consumers and advocates for criminal justice reform who say poor and minority communities have been prosecuted disproportionately for using marijuana. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the day as a huge step forward for social justice and economic opportunity. Recreational marijuana is now legal in 16 states and Washington, D.C., with Connecticut and Virginia set to join the list Thursday. New Mexico is among those that did it through the legislative process rather than by voter-approved ballot initiative.