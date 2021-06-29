Recently married lawyer and husband missing in collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the remains of 11 people have been found after the collapse of a 12-story beachfront condominium building in Florida. The Associated Press has been reporting brief descriptions of the dead and the missing. Monday night, Miami-Dade police released the names and ages of three men who died in the collapse: Marcus Joseph Guara, Michael David Altman and Frankie Kleiman. Among the 150 others who remain missing as rescuers search through the rubble are a young couple who got married five months ago and moved into the building earlier this year.