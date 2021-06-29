Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say prosecutors in Florida will pursue a grand jury investigation into the deadly collapse of an oceanfront condominium building. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference Tuesday that she supports such a probe into the Champlain Towers South collapse last week. The grand jury investigation would be handled by the office of State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. Rundle says it’s up to grand jurors to decide whether to launch an investigation as well as its scope. It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday when such an investigation would begin. Criminal charges can apply in such cases.