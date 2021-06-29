Popular ex-prosecutor in S. Korea launches presidential bid

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s former top prosecutor has launched a bid to run in next year’s presidential election. Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to unseat the current liberal government that he once worked for and that he also investigated for possible corruption. Yoon tops surveys on the public’s preferred future leader, and his announcement will likely heat up the race to find a successor of President Moon Jae-in. Yoon had led Moon’s push to root out corruption before their ties soured as some of Moon’s allies were investigated. Yoon has not joined the main conservative opposition party, and some observers think he may launch his own. Yoon’s main rival is ruling party member Lee Jae-myung, the governor of Gyeonggi province.