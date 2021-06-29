Defense lawyer: Newspaper gunman ‘deranged’ and ‘delusional’

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A defense attorney says the man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper was delusional and believed the state’s judicial system was conspiring with the Capital Gazette to ruin his life. Attorney Katy O’Donnell said Tuesday that Jarrod Ramos believed he was being intentionally persecuted after the newspaper wrote about his case of harassing a former high school classmate. She says Ramos also thought the courts were unfairly rejecting his defamation case against the newspaper. She says doctors will testify that Ramos is autistic. She says he also has obsessive compulsive disorder, delusional disorder and narcissistic personality disorder.