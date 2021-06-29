Nats’ Schwarber hits 12th homer in 10 games, 25th of season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s Kyle Schwarber led off the first inning against Tampa Bay with his 12th home run in 10 games, tying Albert Belle in 1995 for the most over that span since at least 1901. Schwarber drove Rich Hill’s first pitch, an 83 mph fastball, for his major league-leading seventh leadoff home run. Schwarber’s 16 home runs are the second-most in any June behind Sammy Sosa’s 20 in 1998. He has 16 home runs in 18 games since being moved into the leadoff spot in the Nationals’ batting order on June 8. Schwarber has 25 home runs overall.