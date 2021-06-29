Dutch court convicts woman for spreading IS propaganda

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted a 32-year-old woman and sentenced her to six years’ imprisonment for involvement in war crimes committed by the so-called Islamic State extremist group in Syria and Iraq. The Hague District Court ruled Tuesday that Islamic State is a criminal organization with the aim of committing war crimes. It convicted the woman of involvement in war crimes for spreading IS propaganda from her home near Amsterdam. The woman’s sentence was double the three years originally demanded by prosecutors. Judges said the sentence request was “far too low” even though the defendant suffers from a what the court called a “psychological impulse disorder.”