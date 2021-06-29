Dixie State trustees vote on another new name after backlash

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dixie State University trustees have voted for the school to change its name to Utah Tech University. That came Tuesday after the school’s previous name recommendation faced backlash and confusion. The board voted unanimously to drop the earlier recommendation of Utah Polytechnic State University after it was widely mocked online and some critics voiced confusion over the term “polytechnic.” Calls to change the name gained steam after a national outcry against racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd. But the process has also faced backlash from those who say it’s a historical local nickname separate from the history of slavery.