Skip to Content

Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse

Updated
Last updated today at 1:18 pm
12:53 pm AP - National NewsTop Stories
MGN_1280x720_10625P00-ILEGI
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on scene after the Surfside Building Collapse, Florida, Photo Date: 6/25/2021.
MGN_1280x720_10629P00-MBHAX
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue conducting search and rescue operations in the rubble of the Surfside building collapse in Florida., Photo Date: June 28, 2021

Weeks before a Florida condo building collapsed, the president of its board wrote that structural problems identified in a 2018 inspection had “gotten significantly worse” and owners needed to pay a hefty price to get them fixed.

The April 9 letter from Champlain Towers South Condominium President Jean Wodnicki hinted at an ongoing debate over the repairs and a reluctance by some condo owners to pay for major work that would cost at least $15.5 million.

She noted that costs had only increased since a 2018 report by engineering firm Morabito Consultants first identified the key issues with weakening concrete.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content